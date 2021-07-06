Jamestown Police investigating shots fired incident near Center, Chandler streets

Anyone who may have any information about this incident is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Center and Chandler streets.

Police were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. for a report of multiple shots being fired in the area.

When officers arrived they were able to locate a vehicle, which had been struck by at least one bullet. Police say the shots were fired by someone wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Through video obtained by nearby homes and a business, police say the shooter can be seen firing multiple rounds as they chased after the vehicle. No one was injured.