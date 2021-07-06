Jamestown Police investigating shots fired incident near Center, Chandler streets

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Center and Chandler streets.
Police were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. for a report of multiple shots being fired in the area.
When officers arrived they were able to locate a vehicle, which had been struck by at least one bullet. Police say the shots were fired by someone wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.
Through video obtained by nearby homes and a business, police say the shooter can be seen firing multiple rounds as they chased after the vehicle. No one was injured.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting, or who may have any information about this incident is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at (716) 483-7535 or by contacting the tip line at (716) 483-8477. Jamestown Police say all calls are kept confidential.