Buffalo Police investigating overnight shooting on Allen Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

They say two men were shot, possibly by a person on a bicycle. It happened just before 2 a.m. on Allen Street, between East Houston Street and Stanton Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was taken to ECMC where he was treated and released, and a 26-year-old man was also taken to ECMC, but is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.