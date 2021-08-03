$31 million East Side housing project complete

Jefferson Avenue Apartments have 90 affordable apartments, including 16 units for adults with disabilities.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction of Jefferson Avenue Apartments in Buffalo's East Side is complete. Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Tuesday.

The new development will feature 90 affordable apartments and over 16,000 square feet of commercial space.

There will be 71 one-bedroom units and 19 two-bedroom units.

A total of 16 units reserved for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. People, Inc., will provide on-site supportive services.

Amenities include community rooms with kitchens and laundry, a playground and outside space. Murals on the outside and artwork inside the building were created in partnership of WNY-urban arts Collective and People, Inc.

The commercial space is confirmed to host People, Inc., Northwest Banking Center, Say Yes Buffalo Scholarship. Inc., and ABC Learn and Play 2.

The project's co-developers were People, Inc., and Sinatra & Company Real Estate, LLC. The project, was supported by Cuomo's Buffalo Billion initiative to redevelop neighborhoods and improve transportation.

"Affordable, quality housing continues to be one of my top priorities, and People Inc.'s innovative affordable housing development, which includes units for persons with disabilities, is a great fit with that mission," Mayor Byron Brown said.