Kenmore's Anita Alvarez knocked out of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Japan — Week two of the Olympics are underway in Tokyo, and one of our Western New York athletes is set to return back home.

Kenmore's Anita Alvarez and her partner, Lindi Schroeder, competed in Tuesday's tech duet preliminaries. The pair entered the competition tied for 12th place following Monday's free duet preliminaries, after the Greek team dropped out due to reported COVID cases among the athletes.

The USA artistic swimming account tweeted following the competition, "The journey ends here but the lessons do not. Thank you to everyone who has supported these tremendous athletes in their pursuit of excellence since this new era of USA artistic swimming began back in 2018. These two are Olympians and we are proud to have had them represent."