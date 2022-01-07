x
$30M 'The Elli' apartment complex could add 130 apartments in City of Tonawanda

The project, which could cost $30 million, will include 130 apartments on its upper four floors with street-level space retail, restaurant or commercial space.
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The development team behind an 85-unit apartment complex in Buffalo’s Old First Ward is planning a larger, apartment-anchored project in the City of Tonawanda.

Elev8 Architecture of Orchard Park; J.B. Earl Co. of Springville, Utah; and Carubba & Co. of Buffalo plan to build a mixed-use, five-story building called The Elli at 20, 30 and 40 Fillmore Ave.

The project, which could cost $30 million, will include 130 apartments on its upper four floors with street-level space retail, restaurant or commercial space, Michael Conroe, architect and founder of Elev8 Architecture, said.

