3 shootings in the span of just five hours in Niagara Falls

In one shooting over the weekend, Niagara Falls police report that the owner of a business where the shooting happened was uncooperative with police.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Three shootings are in the span of just five hours in Niagara Falls. So far, we have not heard of any arrests by police.

Now, there are questions about the cooperation police may not be getting in the community.

The shootings from Saturday night stretching into Sunday morning started with police getting a report of shots fired on 4th Street. One man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and told police he didn't know why he was shot.

Two hours later, police were on Highland Avenue -- someone who was shot multiple times had been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial.

Police say the owner of a business where the shooting happened did not want to cooperate with the police.

Then, police were back over near where the first shooting happened, one street over where a female driver says she was shot at.

2 On Your Side asked why are you not getting cooperation from the business owner there and if this is a sign of a large problem?

"I don't know why in this particular instance that the business owner didn't want to participate in providing the information that he or she may have had I don't think it is a larger issue, I know many of the businesses cooperate fully with the police department," said Niagara Falls Mayor Rob Restaino, "I know that they're still trying to see if they can grab more information, trying to find witnesses."

While Restaino didn't have exact numbers to share with us, he says shootings and homicides are either at or below what they were last year. In the meantime, other cities across the country including Buffalo have reported higher rates of violent crime.

Niagara Falls Peacemakers say they want to see more done to support anti-violence groups.

"I would like to see some funding, some resources that could be utilized to create a full-time team," said Ezra Scott, founder of Niagara Falls Peacemakers.

One idea is using part of the $25 million the city has received in American Rescue funds from the federal government.

2 On Your Side asked could you use those funds to help improve your anti-violence group efforts?

"Funding for that group in a way that the City of Buffalo has provided direct funding to Pastor Giles who I know is the principal leader in Buffalo Peacemakers is not possible here," Restaino said.

Mayor Restaino says Peacemakers is an affiliate group and that most of the money will go to recovering from the pandemic.

And that some of the money from the feds will go to improving technology at the police department.

Mayor Restaino says the city's partnership with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office continues in sheriff's deputies patrolling city streets.

2 On Your Side asked is it a case-by-case daily sort of question that comes up about how many deputies can serve in the Falls?

"I don't know exactly how Sheriff [Michael] Filicetti deploys that I do know that it's not a regular basis I don't believe it is haphazard," Restaino said.