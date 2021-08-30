Niagara County man charged in stabbing incident

Scott Whittaker is accused of slashing a victim in the face multiple times and leaving the scene before police arrived.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Niagara County man is facing several charges following a stabbing incident in the Town of Royalton early Monday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says deputies from their department along with officers from the Middleport Police Department received a report of two men fighting on Freeman Avenue around 1:36 a.m. on August 29. They say 58-year-old Scott Whittaker of Middleport slashed the man with a knife multiple times, and ran away before officers got to the scene.

The victim was taken to Erie County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

After investigation, Whittaker was found in the Town of Yates in Orleans County and was taken into custody by members of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. He is charged with one count of assault in the 2nd degree, which is a Class D felony, and one count of menacing in the 2nd degree.