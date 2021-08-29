Vehicle hit by gunfire as woman drives on a road in Niagara Falls

The driver told police that her vehicle was hit by gunfire as she was driving on 5th Street early Sunday morning.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A City of Niagara Falls spokesperson says a driver and her passenger are safe after the vehicle they were driving was hit by gunfire early Sunday morning.

The driver told police that her vehicle was hit around 3:45 a.m. while driving in the 400 block of 5th Street.

Police said shell casings were found in the area as well as damage to a parked vehicle.

The driver and her passenger did not sustain any injuries.

Niagara Falls Police report the incident is still under investigation.