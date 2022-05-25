Fire breaks out Wednesday at Shawnee Golf Course

Deputies arrived to the golf course on Townline Road around 5:23 a.m. Wednesday and found the north end of the structure to be fully involved.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into a fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Wheatfield.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, it received numerous calls Wednesday reporting a commercial structure fire at the Shawnee Golf Course.

Deputies arrived to the golf course on Townline Road around 5:23 a.m. and found the north end of the structure to be fully involved. It was then determined that the maintenance garage for the golf course was on fire.

The Wendelville Volunteer Fire Company and the Shawnee Volunteer Fire Company both responded to help put out the blaze. No one was injured.