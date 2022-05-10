Deadly Chautauqua County fire under investigation

According to the sheriff's office, the fire broke out Monday just before 7:30 a.m. at 83 West Main Street in Frewsburg.

FREWSBURG, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire that broke out early Monday morning in Frewsburg.

According to the sheriff's office, the fire broke out just before 7:30 a.m. at 83 West Main Street.

Members of the Frewsburg Fire Department responded to the scene along with deputies from the sheriff's office and officers from the Carroll Police Department. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team was later called to assist.

Following an investigation, first responders determined that the building involved in the fire included five apartments. Of those apartments, four were occupied.

Deputies say one person was found dead in the building. Their name is not being released at this time.

All other residents were able to get out of the building safely and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.