3 dogs, 6 cats killed in Batavia house fire

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Firefighters from the City of Batavia Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday morning at 37 Maple Street.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at 10:40 a.m. and found heavy fire in the south-east corner of the residence, which extended from the first floor to the attic. Firefighters attacked the fire from both the exterior and interior of the home, and were able to contain the blaze.

The fire was said to be under control around 11:21 a.m.

Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano says the house sustained significant heat damage, as well as smoke and water damage. In addition, three dogs and six cats died in the fire.