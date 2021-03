Damage is estimated at $300,000 with most of the damage contained to the second and third floors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Firefighters were called to 68 Grant Street just before midnight Sunday for a report of a fire.

Investigators say the first started on the second floor of a three-story building that also houses the Grant Street Bazaar.

