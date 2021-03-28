Niagara University confirms student died in Niagara Falls fire

A letter from the university president to the campus community said Patrick Romano was a member of the Niagara club hockey team.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara University student died in a Niagara Falls fire on Saturday morning, the school confirmed in an email to the campus community.

A letter from the university president, The Rev. James J. Maher, said Patrick Romano was a member of the Niagara club hockey team. He said Romano also helped with the production and streaming of Purple Eagles athletic events that aired on ESPN.

"This news is devastating to our university community, and the pain that we are feeling, the emptiness that Patrick’s passing leaves for all of us is far-reaching. Together, we are heartbroken by this tragic loss of life," Maher's email read, in part.

He added: "Words cannot express the deep sadness experienced across the University community – the club hockey team and their coach, our students, our faculty, and our staff."

According to a Niagara Falls spokesperson, crews were called to the scene around 5:14 a.m. on Wyoming Avenue. Upon arrival, the single-family house was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters say the fire was venting through the roof.

The spokesperson says crews tried to go into the house but were forced out due to the heavy fire. When firefighters were able to get inside, an individual was found dead.