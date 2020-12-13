x
3 Buffalo firefighters injured in 2-alarm fire on Prospect Avenue

Three firefighters suffered various injuries, which are said to be non-life threatening. Three others also suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to ECMC.
Credit: WGRZ

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Six people, including three firefighters, were taken to local hospitals Saturday night following a two-alarm fire on Buffalo's West Side.

Buffalo firefighters were called to 698 Prospect Avenue just after 8:35 p.m. 

Fire officials say the fire started on the first floor of the occupied residence, causing an estimated $400,000 worth of damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three people suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to ECMC by ambulance. A city spokesperson says three firefighters also suffered various injuries and were taken to local hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting two adults.

