Mom dies after saving her 2 children from fire in Cattaraugus County

OTTO, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County woman is dead after saving her two children from a raging overnight house fire in the Town of Otto in northern Cattaraugus County.

Officials say a neighbor called 911 around 2:30 a.m. Thursday to report that a home on North Otto Road was fully engulfed.

The Otto fire chief said a mother managed to get her two children out through a window, but could not escape the flames herself and was later found dead inside the home.

The man and children were taken to Erie County Medical Center and Oishei Children's Hospital, respectively, for unspecified injuries.

An official cause has not been determined yet, but the chief said investigators are looking at a wood stove as the possible source.