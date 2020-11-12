Arrest made in Albion explosion, fire

Gary A. Tarr, 56, has been arrested on several charges relating to the fire that affected three homes and sent one person to the hospital.

An arrest has been made in relation to the explosion and subsequent fire that happened in Albion last weekend.

Gary A. Tarr, 56, has been arrested on several charges relating to the fire that impacted three homes and sent one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley shared that the police believe Tarr was mixing compounds to make fireworks, which resulted in the explosion.

Tarr was arrested on five counts of reckless endangerment in the first degree, a class D felony, and three counts of arson in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

He was also charged with three counts of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor, and three counts of reckless endangerment of property, a class B misdemeanor.