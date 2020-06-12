At least a dozen crews help fight Albion fire at several homes

No injuries were reported. The lieutenant said it was a challenge for crews, and investigators will likely be there for quite a while looking for a cause.

ALBION, N.Y. — Crews are still cleaning up at a large fire that started Saturday afternoon on West State Street in Albion.

The fire near the intersection with East Academy caused extensive damage to three homes and a garage. There were no reported injuries, but at least a dozen fire crews had to be called in to help.

"We had a fully involved garage fire," Albion Fire Department Lt. John Papponetti said, "and during our initial attack operation, we experienced two explosions coming from the garage area the result of those explosions is we had exposures on to the north and to the east of the main structure that was on fire that the fire spread to so we ended up working three different houses that were on fire."

