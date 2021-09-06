2 injured after car crashes into Dunkirk house

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says the accident is under investigation.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Two people were injured early Monday morning after a car crashed into a house in Chautauqua County.

Deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office were called to a residence on Tenny Street in the Town of Dunkirk just after 5:30 a.m. Deputies say both the house and vehicle sustained heavy damage.

Two people were injured and taken to local hospitals to be treated. The first was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital, while the other was flown by STAT MedEvac to ECMC. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.