Mercy Flight takes Silver Creek woman to ECMC after crash involving 2 cars

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. — A Silver Creek woman was taken by Mercy Flight to a hospital following a crash that involved two cars on Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Routes 5 and 20 in Silver Creek.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says Francine Torres, 55, was taken to Erie County Medical Center. Her injuries and status are not known at this time.

The other driver, a 17-year-old from Silver Creek, had minor injuries. She was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital for further treatment.