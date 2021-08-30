Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a car and killed Sunday night.
According to the APD, a 57-year-old man was riding his bike on Longmeadow Road when he was hit by a car just after 8:00 P.M. He sustained multiple head and neck injuries, and was taken to ECMC where he later died.
The driver involved in the crash was an 84-year-old woman from Buffalo. No charges have been filed at this time.
The incident is under investigation, and investigators will be canvassing for video of the crash. Anybody who lives, works, or was driving through the area and may have footage of the incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.