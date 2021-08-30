Cyclist dies after being hit by car in Amherst

Investigators are asking local residents and businesses for security or dash-cam footage of the incident

AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a car and killed Sunday night.

According to the APD, a 57-year-old man was riding his bike on Longmeadow Road when he was hit by a car just after 8:00 P.M. He sustained multiple head and neck injuries, and was taken to ECMC where he later died.

The driver involved in the crash was an 84-year-old woman from Buffalo. No charges have been filed at this time.