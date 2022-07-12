2022 National Buffalo Wing Festival returning to Highmark Stadium

Wing Fest will take place over Labor Day weekend Sept. 3 - 4.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Wing fans get ready, the National Buffalo Wing Festival will be returning to Highmark Stadium at the end of the summer.

On Tuesday, Wing Fest organizers announced the event will be returning on Labor Day weekend Sept. 3-4.

The iconic Buffalo combination of wings and the Bills will be continuing this year. Last year was the first year the festival was held at the football stadium instead of Sahlen Field downtown.

Tickets for the event are $20 per person and parking is free. Children under 8 years old are free.