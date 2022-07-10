18th annual Art on the Riverwalk puts focus on fine art

A painting called "Man With a Drill" by Maria Lorendi took top honors as best of show, along with a $600 prize.

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Fine arts were the focus at the 18th annual Art on the Riverwalk along the Niagara River, in Niawanda Park in the City of Tonawanda.

The spectacular setting is one of the secrets to its longtime success, along with the niche its placed itself into among local art festivals.

"This is a fine art only show," organizer Joan Horn said. "There are no crafts in this show. They're all local artists. We don't have any long distancers, so they are people to many people they know and love."

