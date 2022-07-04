Chalkfest Buffalo returning to RiverWorks in August

The free annual event will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, at Buffalo RiverWorks.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Chalkfest Buffalo is returning to the Queen City next month.

The free annual event will kick off on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7, at Buffalo RiverWorks. This year the theme is Superheroes.

"ChalkFest Buffalo! not only provides a variety of activities for adults and children but also gives local artists the chance to win cash prizes and show off their gallery worthy artwork. We hope to have some world-renowned 3D chalk artists present and will update everyone as it unfolds," RiverWorks said in a Facebook post.

Anyone looking to participate in this year's event can register online. For more information, or to sign up, click here.

The new theme for this year will be Superheroes! and we have moved to an earlier date: Saturday, August 6th & Sunday,... Posted by Buffalo RiverWorks on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Last year roughly 160 artists created chalk murals across Buffalo RiverWorks.