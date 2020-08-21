2 people hospitalized after overnight shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.
Police say at about 1:15 a.m. two people were hit by gunfire in the first block of Peter Street near Amherst Street. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say they figuring out if there was a third person shot in the incident as well, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.
Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to text or call the department's Confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.