2 people hospitalized after overnight shooting in Buffalo

Police said two people have been hospitalized and they are searching for a potential third victim

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in the city's Black Rock neighborhood.

Police say at about 1:15 a.m. two people were hit by gunfire in the first block of Peter Street near Amherst Street. They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they figuring out if there was a third person shot in the incident as well, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.