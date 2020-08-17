West Seneca Police investigating incident at Planned Parenthood, suspended officer

West Seneca Police says allegations were made regarding the demeanor of an officer who responded to a call at Planned Parenthood on Friday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca Police officer has been suspended following an incident last week at Planned Parenthood in West Seneca.

The police department posted on Facebook Monday saying, "The West Seneca Police Department is aware of some second-hand information circulating on social media regarding a call we were dispatched to on Friday August 14th, 2020 at the Planned Parenthood clinic located in our town."

West Seneca Police says allegations were made regarding the demeanor of an officer who responded to the situation on Friday. The department went on to say that they are conducting a joint investigation with the administrative staff from Planned Parenthood.