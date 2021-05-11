2 On Your Side's Chief Photographer Andy DeSantis inducted into Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Affectionately known in the newsroom as "Chief," Andy DeSantis worked behind the camera for over 40 years.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're celebrating Western New York with some high honors for some members of the 2 On Your Side family.

Chief Photographer Andy DeSantis, affectionately known in the newsroom as "Chief," was part of the new class of inductees for the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame. He has won countless awards with so many reporters at Channel 2, which is why DeSantis was rightfully inducted in the behind the scenes category for the hall of fame.

DeSantis said in part, "Forty years at Channel 2, I had the honor of working with some of the best journalists in the news business. I was always proud of the incredible work by the photojournalists at Channel 2. Some of the best in the country. They made my job easy, most of the time. When you're surrounded by that much talent in the newsroom, you can only get better every day. Without those people, I wouldn't be here tonight. All the people I was surrounded by at Channel 2... the reporters, the assignment editors..."