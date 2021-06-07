2 WGRZ employees inducted into Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame

The Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame announced its latest class on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We're celebrating Western New York with some high honors for some members of the 2 On Your Side family.

The Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame announced its latest class on Tuesday, which includes retired Channel 2 reporter Mike Igoe and our current chief photojournalist Andy DeSantis.

"Chief" as we know him around here apparently found out last year, but because of the pandemic, he's had to keep the secret ever since.

"I had to forget about it because it was top secret as I was told, and I couldn't even tell my kids. I told my wife though, and she kept the secret for a long time too," DeSantis said.

He added, "You start your career 42 years ago, you never think you're going to be in the hall of fame. When it does happen, it's a total surprise and you feel a lot of gratitude and pride."