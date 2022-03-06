2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in a McDonald's parking lot in Buffalo

Officers were called to the McDonald's at Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after a shooting in the parking lot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said two men have died and another man is recovering after a shooting Saturday night.

BPD said officers were called to the McDonald's at Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the parking lot.

When police arrived at the scene, they found three shooting victims. A 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old was transported to ECMC where he later died, and a 28-year-old is listed in fair condition.

According to the BPD, the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.