2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in a McDonald's parking lot in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said two men have died and another man is recovering after a shooting Saturday night.
BPD said officers were called to the McDonald's at Genesee Street and Bailey Avenue around 11:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting in the parking lot.
When police arrived at the scene, they found three shooting victims. A 26-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 27-year-old was transported to ECMC where he later died, and a 28-year-old is listed in fair condition.
According to the BPD, the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.