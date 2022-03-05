Cheektowaga man dies after being shot on Kensington Avenue

Police said the victim was shot while sitting inside a vehicle and the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man has died after being shot Friday night.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Kensington Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene they found a 39-year-old Cheektowaga man dead.

