Cheektowaga man dies after being shot on Kensington Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man has died after being shot Friday night.
Officers were called to the 900 block of Kensington Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived at the scene they found a 39-year-old Cheektowaga man dead.
Police said the victim was shot while sitting inside a vehicle and the shooting appeared to be targeted in nature.
Police are asking anyone with information to please call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.