Man shot overnight on Bailey in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man is in stable condition after being shot overnight.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Bailey Avenue around 2 a.m. on reports that there was a shooting victim.

When they arrived at the scene they found a 40-year-old man that had been shot in the leg.

The is listed in stable condition at a local hospital and police said the shooting seems to be targeted in nature.