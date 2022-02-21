17-year-old shot on Eller Street in Buffalo, 4 arrested following a police chase

Police said the injured 17-year-old was dropped off at ECMC in a stolen vehicle just after 10 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said four suspects were arrested after a 17-year-old was shot on Eller Street Sunday night.

According to the police, after the vehicle left the hospital, officers pulled the stolen vehicle over and a chase started.

During the chase, police said an officer suffered a broken leg while chasing the suspects after they got out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers said they found four guns, including three handguns and an assault rifle.

Police said the four suspects are facing weapon possession charges, assaulting an officer, and more charges could be added.

Detectives said the shooting happened near Eller Avenue and Heminway Street.