2 Chautauqua County parks return to full operations

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Two Chautauqua County parks have returned to full operations, according to the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Division of Parks and Recreation.

John R. Luensman Overview Park in the Town of Portland and Tom Erlandson Overview Park in the Town of Carroll both opened to the public earlier this month. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, specific guidelines were put in place.

As of Friday, May 28, the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Division of Parks and Recreation says both parks have once again returned to full operations — this includes the reopening of restroom facilities at the parks.

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Division of Parks and Recreation notes that reservations are required for any organized event or gathering that plans on using the gazebo at either park. Reservations can be made by calling (716) 661-8417.

“The County is excited to be able to fully open the parks at this time. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in New York State, I remind those utilizing the County’s parks to continue to be respectful of others patrons of the parks,” said Brad Bentley, Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities director.

Both parks are open daily from 8:30 a.m. to dusk now through November 1.