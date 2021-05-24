NYS offering passes to state parks for a vaccine

NEW YORK — New York State keeps coming up with new incentives to encourage people hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine to go ahead and do so.
On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state's "Shot in the Park" promotion.
Sixteen state parks in New York will have vaccine sites this week leading up to Memorial Day. Anyone getting a shot there will receive a two-day family pass to any state park.
This promotion is on top of the current "Vax and Scratch" program.
Those who get a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site across the state between May 24 and May 28 will receive a scratch-off lottery ticket. The state mass vaccination site in Western New York is located at the University at Buffalo South Campus.