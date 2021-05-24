NYS offering passes to state parks for a vaccine

It's the latest incentive being offered by the state to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19.

NEW YORK — New York State keeps coming up with new incentives to encourage people hesitant about getting a COVID-19 vaccine to go ahead and do so.

On Monday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state's "Shot in the Park" promotion.

Sixteen state parks in New York will have vaccine sites this week leading up to Memorial Day. Anyone getting a shot there will receive a two-day family pass to any state park.

This promotion is on top of the current "Vax and Scratch" program.