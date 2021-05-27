Niagara County to open parks on Saturday

The county operates five parks: Burmaster, Krull, Oppenheim, Royalton, and West Canal.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County will open their parks for the season on Saturday.

The county operates five parks: Burmaster, Krull, Oppenheim, Royalton, and West Canal.

Officials say all of the amenities at the parks will be open, including playgrounds, shelters, splash pads. The disc golf course at Burmaster Park will also be open.

“Compared to where we were one year ago, when the park openings were delayed and amenities were limited because of the pandemic, it’s exciting to fully open our parks for the season on time and welcome Niagara County residents to enjoy all that they have to offer this Memorial Day weekend,” said Becky Wydysh, Chairman of the Niagara County Legislature.

“Thank you to Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal, Parks Director Jeff Gaston, and the parks team for getting everything ready.”

Niagara County Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal said he expects to be busy this year and that the county is proud of the recognition Burmaster Park has received for the golf disc course.

“The Bond Lake Disc Golf Course at Burmaster Park is rated number one in New York State and number 33 in the world by udisc.com, the leading site and app for disc golfers,” Meal said. “I hear all the time how this is tremendous gem in our parks system that attracts people from all over to come play.”