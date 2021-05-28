NYS Parks to open beaches, pools and splash pads for the season

Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer season and NYS Parks will be ready for visitors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Memorial Day weekend kick's off the unofficial start to the summer season, and New York State Parks are getting set to welcome visitors for the weekend.

The parks will open 22 beaches, pools and spraygrounds across the state this weekend.

State park beaches, campgrounds and picnic areas will return to normal capacity this summer. Park goers are still expected to practice social distancing and follow current COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"I welcome residents and visitors alike to kick-off the summer season by visiting a state park or historic site and seeing for themselves all the beauty and history this state has to offer," said Erik Kulleseid, Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. "Thanks to the great progress we've made fighting the covid-19 crisis, families can look forward to renewing their summer traditions and discovering new adventures at our State Parks."

When visiting a park, keep the following guidance in mind:

• Visitors should continue to maintain 6 feet of distance between parties -- including beach blankets and chairs;

• Follow guidance to maintain social distance including signage, distance markers, directional arrows, and physical barriers.

• Unvaccinated visitors should wear a face covering when unable to maintain social distance outdoors;

• For the safety of park staff, all visitors are required to wear a face covering inside park buildings;

State Parks will continue to encourage social distancing in high pedestrian areas and public restrooms.

In an effort to reduce COVID-19, the state will be hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site at 15 parks. The sites will offer the single dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine on a first come first served basis from May 24-May31. More information is available here: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-cuomo-announces-new-vaccine-incentive-providing-free-two-day-pass-any-new-york-state.

Reservations for State Parks campgrounds are required. To find a last minute reservation, visit the "Camping This Weekend" feature on the reservation website: https://newyorkstateparks.reserveamerica.com/