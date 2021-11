The 12-year-old was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital with injuries that appear serious, police said.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are investigating after a 12-year-old was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called just before 4 p.m. to Albany Street and Hampshire Street a reported that someone was hit by a vehicle.

The 12-year-old was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children's Hospital with injuries that appear serious, police said.

The Buffalo Police Department accident investigation unit is investigating the incident.