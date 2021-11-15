17-year-old facing numerous charges following Niagara County police chase

A 17-year-old boy was taken into police custody early Monday morning after allegedly stealing a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado in Niagara County.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and trying to flee police early Monday morning.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, deputies received several 911 calls around 2:41 a.m. about several incidents happening in the Town of Wilson. In the first 911 call, a resident reported a suspicious vehicle in their driveway on Harris Avenue.

While a deputy was on their way to Harris Avenue to investigate the 911 call, the deputy spotted an unoccupied vehicle, which was running in a yard on New Road. While the deputy was investigating this vehicle, the sheriff's office says its dispatch center received a second 911 call saying there were two vehicles and at least three people going through parked vehicles on Ransomville Road. The people allegedly ran away when the caller yelled out.

During this time, a third 911 call came into the dispatch center from a resident on Stacy Drive, saying his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen. The caller told the sheriff's office he was following the vehicle north down Ransomville Road. From there, deputies were able to locate the vehicle and tried to pull it over; however, the driver refused to stop, resulting in a police pursuit through Niagara County.

Deputies followed the Chevrolet Silverado through the Town of Newfane, the Town of Lockport, the City of Lockport and to the City of Niagara Falls where the driver eventually stopped near Hyde Park Boulevard and Buffalo Avenue.

A 17-year-old boy was taken into police custody and was later charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration. He was also charged with reckless driving and multiple traffic infractions.