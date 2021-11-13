x
1 man dead, another injured after a shooting overnight in Buffalo

Detectives said the two men were shot while inside of a vehicle.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 43-year-old man is dead and a 34-year-old man is recovering after an overnight shooting. 

Officers were called just before 3:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting on Wadsworth Street.

Detectives said the two men were shot while inside of a vehicle.

The 43-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The 34-year-old man was transported to a hospital, and he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.

