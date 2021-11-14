NYSP: 1 killed after stolen vehicle crashes into utility pole in Genesee County

Brennan Dean, 20, is facing numerous charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 20-year-old Allegany County man is facing several charges following a deadly crash Friday afternoon in Genesee County.

According to New York State Police, around 2:30 p.m. a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was driving south on Starr Road in the Town of Pavilion at a high rate of speed when the vehicle drove off the road at a curve and hit a utility pole. The passenger was ejected from the car and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Crossman Road.

Troopers say the driver, identified as Brennan Dean, allegedly tried to leave the scene of the crash; however, officers located Dean in the nearby area. He was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for non-life-threatening injuries.

It's also alleged that the vehicle involved in the crash was reported stolen from North Tonawanda earlier in the day.

After being released from the hospital, Dean was arrested and taken to the state police barracks in Batavia for processing and was later arraigned at the Town of Pavilion. Dean was remanded to the Genesee County Jail in lieu of $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.

Dean was arrested for manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, DWAI-drugs, as well as additional vehicle and traffic violations.