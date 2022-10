State police say 41-year-old Mark Daniels of Fredonia was driving west down State Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret, when he lost control while rounding a curve.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chautauqua County on Wednesday.

State police claim 41-year-old Mark Daniels of Fredonia was driving west down State Route 20 in the Town of Pomfret, when he lost control while rounding a curve. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree stump, causing it to roll over multiple times.

Daniel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers believe he was speeding at the time of the crash.