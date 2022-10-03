77-year-old man dies after crash on Seneca Street near Elk Street

Investigators said the driver of a Corvette was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle burst into flames.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon after a crash.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Seneca Street near Elk Street.

Buffalo Police accident investigators said a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Seneca when the driver apparently lost control of his vehicle and struck a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Seneca Street.

Investigators said the male driver of the Corvette was ejected from the vehicle and the vehicle burst into flames.

The 77-year-old was declared deceased at the scene, police said. A woman passenger in the vehicle but was not injured and police said folks that were near the scene helped pull her from the car.