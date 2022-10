The New York State Police said four people have died and one other is in serious condition after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROYALTON, NB — The New York State Police said four people have died and one other is in serious condition after a crash Tuesday afternoon.

NYSP said around 3:15 p.m. troopers were called to the intersection of Slayton Settlement Road and Orangeport Road in the town of Royalton for a two-vehicle crash.

More information will be available as the investigation continues and family members are notified, NYSP said.