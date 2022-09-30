Sheriff Deputies report that Edward Marzycki was reported to show signs of drug impairment follow a collision with a stationary patrol car.

GAINESVILLE, N.Y. — A Wyoming County Sheriff's Deputy was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight following an accident on State Route 78 near the Town of Gainesville.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to complaints of an erratic driver. While they were attempting to locate the driver, a deputy was parked on Eddy Road and State Route 78 watching traffic when a driver lost control on a curve and left the road.

The car then crossed through a grass field and Eddy Road, hitting the park patrol car at a high rate of speed, according to the sheriff's office. The impact of the crash spun the patrol car 180 degrees and the vehicle that hit it continued on into a corn field when it came to rest.

The deputy that was involved in the crash was flow to ECMC and the operator of the other vehicle, Edward Marzycki, 61, of Perry, was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital by ambulance.

At the hospital, a drug influence evaluation was conducted on Marzycki. Deputies report that he exhibited signs of drug impairment.

Marzycki has been charged with DWAI drugs, DWAI drugs - combo, reckless driving, moved from lane unsafely and speed not reasonable and prudent.

He has been issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to be in court on a later date.