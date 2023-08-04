1 dead after a crash on I-90 near West Seneca

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday and involved a vehicle and a short tandem tractor-trailer. Troopers said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-90 Saturday.

New York State Police said they are currently investigating the crash that happened on I-90 eastbound near Route 400 in West Seneca.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. and involved a vehicle and a short tandem tractor-trailer. Troopers said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.