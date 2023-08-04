1 dead after a crash on I-90 near West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — One person is dead after an early-morning crash on I-90 Saturday.
New York State Police said they are currently investigating the crash that happened on I-90 eastbound near Route 400 in West Seneca.
The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. and involved a vehicle and a short tandem tractor-trailer. Troopers said one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lanes on the Thruway were closed for more than three hours during the investigation, and traffic was backed up. The scene was cleared around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.