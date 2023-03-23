Pedestrian killed in Town of Alabama crash

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Wednesday night incident.

ALABAMA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Wednesday night in the Town of Alabama.

They say this happened just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night on Judge Road (Route 63).

According to the Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Richard Alan Jones Jr. crossed the road into the path of an oncoming car driven by 67-year-old Vidal Chavez, of Elba.

Jones was hit by the car and was pronounced dead at the scene according to the Genesee County Coroner.

Mercy EMS, Alabama Fire Department and the New York State Police were all on scene to assist.