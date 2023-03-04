4 WNY dispensaries received approval

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legal marijuana will be making its way to Western New York.
The Cannabis Control Board approved 99 Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) across the state, including four in Western New York. These are the first to be approved for our region.
In previous reporting, attorneys told WGRZ that once licenses are issued, the stores could open by the end of the month.
These approvals come after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled that the state can start awarding marijuana store licenses here in Western New York.
Licenses were previously held up by a lawsuit that impacted dispensary licenses in five regions, including Western New York. Now, only the Finger Lakes Region is being held up while the lawsuit plays out in court.
The plaintiff argues the application process to get a license to open a marijuana store in New York State was unconstitutional, and their application was rejected because one of their principal applicant partners was convicted of a marijuana-related crime outside of New York.