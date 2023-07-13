Company seeking subsidies circulates fake study

A plastics manufacturer gave Lockport IDA board members a summary of a study that touted the safety of one of its products. No such study existed.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A plastics manufacturer seeking tax breaks to build a plant in Lockport has put its application on hold after being called out Thursday for circulating a summary of a study that was fabricated and produced by artificial intelligence.

Prior to a public hearing Thursday, the India-based firm SRI CV Plastics, seeking $312,000 in subsidies from the Lockport Industrial Development Agency, provided the agency’s board a one-page summary of a study that touted the safety of PVC pipes, one of the products the company plans to make at the plant.

A University at Buffalo professor and Lockport native, Lourdes Vera, called out the company’s study summary at Thursday’s hearing as a fake.