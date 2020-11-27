Wyoming County Community Health System suspends patient visitation

Families can still communicate with their loved one through phone and video chat.

WARSAW, N.Y. — The Wyoming County Community Health System has suspended patient visitation until further notice.

The hospital says they are continuing to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in its community, as well as surrounding communities.

It says the health and safety of patients, visitors, and employees remains its priority.

Families can communicate with their loved one through phone and video chat.

There will be some exceptions, as per the NYS Department of Health visitation guidance.

Labor and Delivery, one support person and a doula (if the patient has one);

Pediatric Patients, one support person;

Imminent End-of Life, one support person;

Medically Necessary Situations, one support person.

At this time, elective inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries are still open. The patient may dropped off at the main entrance and picked up once the procedure is complete.