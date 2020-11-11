Catholic Health temporarily suspending hospital visitations

This change will go into effect starting Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health announced Wednesday that it is temporarily suspending visitations at its hospitals and long-term care facilities due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the Western New York region.

Catholic Health said in a press release that this decision was made to protect the health and safety of its patients, long term care residents and staff. Catholic Health went on to say that this decision was made in consultation with its infection control specialists and the New York State Department of Health.

"While we are not required to suspend visitations at this time, we think it is the prudent thing to do based on what we are seeing in the community," said Mark Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health. "Throughout this pandemic, our first obligation has been to ensure we provide the safest environment for our caregivers and all those entrusted to our care."

Catholic Health says exceptions to these visitor restrictions will be made in certain circumstances. Exceptions may be made for those receiving end-of-life care, for spouses, life partners and birth partners of maternity patients, and for essential support persons of patients with special needs.

Catholic Health says in those cases, visitors must submit to a verbal health screening, a temperature scan, and other infection control protocols.

This temporary visitation policy applies to the following facilities:

Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Mercy Hospital of Buffalo

Mount St. Mary's Hospital

Sisters of Charity Hospital and its St. Joseph Campus

Father Baker Manor

McAuley Residence

Mercy Nursing Facility at OLV

St. Catherine Laboure Healthcare Center