Kaleida makes changes to visitation policy as COVID cases continue to rise

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the number of COVID-19 cases in the region continue to climb, Kaleida Health is making an important change to its visitation policy.

Effective immediately, all patients must now designate a maximum of two people/caregivers/support persons to visit during the duration of their hospital stay. Officials at Kaleida say this will help control the number of visitors in and out of the hospital.

As before, all visitors must wear a mask, practice social distancing and use alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently, especially before and after entering a patient's room.